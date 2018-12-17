Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 16.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 13,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.08 million, up from 81,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 8.56 million shares traded or 57.71% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS)

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 4.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 4,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.94 million, down from 102,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 8.45M shares traded or 4.21% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $208.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matrls. (NYSE:MLM) by 2,690 shares to 14,650 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is TJX Companies Retail Royalty? – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX: The Anatomy Of A Terrific Compounder – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons to Buy TJX Companies After Its Post-Earnings Dip – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “At the TJX Companies, Growth Speeds Up Just in Time for the Holidays – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TJX: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Doremus Mngmt invested in 199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 45,629 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na has 788,091 shares. Horan Capital Management owns 254,084 shares or 5.24% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.38% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.15% or 1.24M shares. The Texas-based Maverick Ltd has invested 0.56% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Weiss Multi invested 0.35% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). American Management reported 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.55% or 33,447 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 22,342 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 0.05% or 103,371 shares in its portfolio. 257,313 were reported by British Columbia Invest Corp. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 53,936 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, October 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, November 29. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, June 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Wednesday, May 18 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Tuesday, February 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $85 target. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 25. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $79.0 target in Monday, September 11 report.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food sector perky after Campbell Soup earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is General Mills’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills Offers An Attractive Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $4.63 million activity. Another trade for 5,066 shares valued at $225,155 was sold by Nudi Jonathon. MILLER HEIDI sold 13,204 shares worth $604,321. Shares for $3.74 million were sold by OGrady Shawn P. On Wednesday, July 18 the insider Williams-Roll Jacqueline sold $105,919.

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, August 8. On Wednesday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 28 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS initiated General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Wednesday, February 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, June 29 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 21. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 14 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Headinvest Lc invested in 0.07% or 5,493 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Barrett Asset Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,860 shares. Provise Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0.63% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Guggenheim Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fruth Mgmt accumulated 30,615 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund stated it has 11,258 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 3.22 million shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 28,855 shares. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bancshares has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hennessy Advisors Inc accumulated 0.24% or 151,900 shares. Hills Fincl Bank & Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 5,043 shares. Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 6,460 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 9,030 shares. Jones Finance Companies Lllp accumulated 24,716 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $818.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 927 shares to 26,720 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 9,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,398 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM).