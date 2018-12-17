Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 60.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 33,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,408 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.02 million, up from 55,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 632,656 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has risen 15.76% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL – AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 11.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 13,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.30 million, down from 119,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 3.11 million shares traded or 31.86% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has declined 0.60% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $415.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,331 shares to 51,806 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on December, 19 before the open. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $226.22M for 25.77 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.97% negative EPS growth.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 17 sales for $16.45 million activity. $2.26 million worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were sold by Zaucha Laurie L.. 5,542 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares with value of $386,776 were sold by Gioja Michael E. Shares for $2.40 million were sold by Schaeffer Stephanie L. Gibson John B sold $3.47M worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $537,171 were sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Friday, July 6. Another trade for 452 shares valued at $31,807 was made by Bottini Mark Anthony on Wednesday, July 11.

Among 22 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 5% are positive. Paychex had 70 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 2 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Friday, August 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $60.0 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Thursday, June 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $69 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Monday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PAYX in report on Thursday, October 1 with “Underperform” rating. On Tuesday, December 20 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. The stock has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 10. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, January 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 28 by Citigroup. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, December 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAYX shares while 292 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 239.85 million shares or 3.13% more from 232.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Camarda Fin Advisors Lc reported 200 shares. Carderock Management has 6,158 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Btim stated it has 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 42,486 were reported by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. D E Shaw And Co Inc owns 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 49,668 shares. 76,575 are held by Cibc World Mkts. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.09% or 3.03 million shares. Pitcairn reported 4,039 shares. Choate Invest Advsr holds 6,336 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Maple owns 3,075 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,259 shares. Covington Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 112,571 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 3,350 shares. Greatmark Inv holds 4,014 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

