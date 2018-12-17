Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Call) (GLNG) by 63.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 85,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42M, down from 135,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 942,741 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has risen 2.68% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (BHP) by 82.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 8,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.37% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $893,000, up from 9,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 3.39 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has risen 9.41% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT; 20/03/2018 – BHP SEES STRUCTURAL CHANGES IN ORE MARKET AFTER MILL REFORMS; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR PETROLEUM; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war

Among 26 analysts covering BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE:BHP), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc by 20,353 shares to 17,714 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 78,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,457 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Among 16 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $28.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telefonica Sa (NYSE:TEF) by 59,294 shares to 176,845 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 21,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 227.27% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. GLNG’s profit will be $13.74 million for 42.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -227.27% EPS growth.