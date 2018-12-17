Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 17,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 328,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.75M, down from 346,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.53. About 2.92 million shares traded or 44.42% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500.

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 3.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 6,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,448 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.93M, up from 203,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.15. About 670,368 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.93M for 11.87 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $530.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 18,041 shares to 207,591 shares, valued at $47.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $17.20 million activity. The insider Cuffe Michael S. sold 5,313 shares worth $665,487. $849,688 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Englebright Jane D.. Reiner Deborah M sold $26,670 worth of stock. 6,419 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $810,271 were sold by Wyatt Christopher F.. 12,500 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $1.35 million were sold by Perlin Jonathan B. 4,977 shares were sold by Morrow J William, worth $604,795.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,390 shares to 877,537 shares, valued at $100.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,331 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

