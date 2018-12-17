Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 21,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 134,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.00 million, down from 156,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.21. About 271,759 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 14.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 2,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,664 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.32 million, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $124.09. About 2.23 million shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $828.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 56,663 shares to 561,188 shares, valued at $34.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc by 16,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $5.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 30,601 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors owns 26,112 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc accumulated 225 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Ashford Cap Mngmt holds 134,668 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 17 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.02% stake. Freshford Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 319,056 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 6,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,120 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Corporation holds 1.92% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 2.58M shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 346 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 18.56% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.97 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $58.83M for 18.09 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.54% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.94M for 12.02 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $17.20 million activity. $604,795 worth of stock was sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, July 26. 5,196 shares were sold by Cuffe Michael S., worth $709,358 on Wednesday, October 31. Englebright Jane D. sold $720,994 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, November 7. Perlin Jonathan B sold $1.35M worth of stock or 12,500 shares. 6,419 shares were sold by Wyatt Christopher F., worth $810,271 on Thursday, July 26. $26,670 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Reiner Deborah M.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $754.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,066 shares to 23,018 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 10,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).