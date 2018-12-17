Security National Bank Of So Dak decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 39.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak sold 2,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $904,000, down from 7,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.98M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 83.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 12,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,821 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 815,919 shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 41.33% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 13. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 31 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, November 15. On Monday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, May 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vetr given on Wednesday, August 19. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiera Cap holds 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 7,015 shares. Cidel Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Benedict Fincl Advsr owns 6,172 shares. Connecticut-based Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Co Ltd holds 1.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,510 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 1.73% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.38% or 49,485 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt has 0.5% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 67,600 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt has invested 1.65% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Main Street Ltd Liability has 86,533 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beach Inv Lc has invested 1.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,103 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs owns 999 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45 billion for 19.54 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Target – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loweâ€™s plan â€˜solid’ but Gordon Haskett analyst still prefers Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Home Depot Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. Another trade for 7,203 shares valued at $1.28M was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn. Lennie William G. had sold 10,854 shares worth $2.19M. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Kadre Manuel bought $354,960. 117,327 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $21.17M were sold by Menear Craig A. Campbell Ann Marie also sold $3.81 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, August 16.

Among 17 analysts covering HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. HealthEquity Inc had 58 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy”. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, January 8. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, June 8, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, September 5. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 31 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 23 by Barrington Research. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, June 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, September 7.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Reaction History: HEALTHEQUITY, 55.6% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.0% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for December 4, 2018 : HPE, MRVL, GWRE, OLLI, HQY, TOL, MDB, HOME – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity Introduces New COO Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2018.