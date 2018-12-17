United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 36.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 43,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,624 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.83 million, up from 120,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.12. About 22.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr (INFY) by 88.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 102,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,050 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22M, up from 115,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 5.40 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD- INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 OPERATING MARGIN RANGE AT 22 PCT- 24 PCT; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 26/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO INVEST INITIAL $35M FOR CENTER; WILL HIRE 3K BY ’23; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Net Profit INR36.90 Bln, Up 2.4% on Year; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA

More recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “7 Emerging Market Stocks to Buy on This Dip – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Best Buy Co., News Corporation, Semtech, Achaogen, Infosys, and Galapagos NV Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 1 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Friday, April 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Negative” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Susquehanna. Societe Generale upgraded the shares of INFY in report on Monday, September 28 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 9 by Wedbush. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Neutral” on Monday, October 12. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, August 25.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72 million and $124.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,398 shares to 10,647 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $230.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 825 shares to 18,329 shares, valued at $36.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $6.43M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. Shares for $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of stock. 36,500 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.06 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carlson Capital Lp reported 0.39% stake. Founders Capital Limited Liability has invested 5.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis owns 3.96 million shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt Inc reported 65,837 shares stake. Sanders Capital Limited Co accumulated 11.27 million shares. Suntrust Banks owns 2.56M shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc accumulated 314,335 shares. Platinum Investment Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,200 shares. North American Management Corporation stated it has 156,790 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Coe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,907 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested 7.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dillon And owns 8,815 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 1.79% or 14.78M shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: BA’s $383M Modification Contract, MSFT’s Army Contract – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Microsoft vs. Apple: Which Is the Better Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best DJIA Stock Price Rebound Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BILI, PVTL, NTES, PLAB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.