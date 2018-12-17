S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 14.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 141,476 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.37M, up from 123,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 675,658 shares traded or 5.12% up from the average. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has declined 8.03% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 33.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 100,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,587 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.59 million, down from 303,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 341,697 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 25.18% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $430.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 90,736 shares to 155,729 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $2.01 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,700 was sold by Webster James C.. On Sunday, October 28 the insider Bird Jeffrey J. sold $132,500. SHUKIS A P had sold 784 shares worth $32,614. The insider Gariepy James A. sold 2,000 shares worth $104,700.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.70, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 15 investors sold DRQ shares while 80 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.34 million shares or 4.51% less from 44.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 71,779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corporation owns 24,335 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 575,628 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Aqr Capital Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 51,878 shares. 102,229 were reported by Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 27,865 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Ranger Inv LP has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Hgk Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Frontier Capital Management Communication Ltd Liability Co reported 152,196 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division holds 6,280 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 19,020 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 668,271 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 4,433 shares.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 2,400.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 50.36 million shares or 5.91% less from 53.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 10,793 shares. 831 are owned by Gru One Trading L P. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 16,578 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Cap Ltd invested in 0.17% or 41,700 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability Co invested in 0.31% or 244,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De reported 5,218 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Inc has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 222,793 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.96% or 243,625 shares. Frontier Communications Limited Liability Com owns 446,217 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 43,396 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0% or 11,557 shares. State Street has 1.14M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Ltd Liability Company reported 103,816 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $127.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings In by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 10,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,619 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).