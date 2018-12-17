Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 12,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 203,824 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.64M, up from 191,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 21.23M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 11.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 985,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.40 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $131.36 million, down from 8.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 1.94M shares traded or 14.43% up from the average. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 29.16% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 861,074 shares to 9.88 million shares, valued at $273.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 813,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 58,715 were reported by Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Llc. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.99% or 68,519 shares. Ensemble Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Madison Inv Inc reported 35,098 shares stake. Eii Mgmt holds 0.07% or 2,731 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 17.00M shares. Herald Inv Management Limited has invested 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northern Tru owns 59.66M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cacti Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% or 72,400 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Cap Limited Liability reported 57,843 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Svcs holds 0.06% or 1,368 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc has 2.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 86,113 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability invested in 137,719 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. Shares for $226,100 were sold by Shenoy Navin on Monday, December 3. 2,213 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares with value of $116,028 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph. Shares for $557 were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas on Monday, August 20.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,731 shares to 221,803 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 8,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,067 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

