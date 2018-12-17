Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,115 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.57M, up from 122,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $99.01. About 24.80M shares traded or 52.39% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) by 33.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 46,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 186,080 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69 million, up from 139,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 3.45M shares traded or 55.06% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 23.42% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 22,700 shares to 207,715 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 31,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,425 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon had sold 30,725 shares worth $3.50M on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 622,128 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Prudential Public Lc reported 6.60 million shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. 7,946 were accumulated by Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt reported 4,155 shares stake. 15,345 are owned by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Pioneer Bancorporation N A Or has 62,212 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 11,944 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.09% stake. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colorado-based Icon Advisers Com has invested 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP has 103,304 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Markel Corporation reported 183,000 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested 1.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 30 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $120.0 target in Thursday, January 4 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Vining Sparks. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, December 20. As per Wednesday, October 14, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, January 2. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, April 26 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by DZ Bank on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CRZO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 84.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,582 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Amer International Gru has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 68,390 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 4.13 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 12,849 shares. Parkside Fincl Retail Bank reported 48 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.03% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). 17,245 were reported by Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 53,609 shares. Cordasco Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 238,320 shares. Metropolitan Life Comm New York reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $17.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nisource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 413,557 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $31.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 43,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Among 32 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 30 by Seaport Global. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 16. JP Morgan upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) rating on Friday, May 13. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $40 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 9. Jefferies maintained the shares of CRZO in report on Tuesday, July 4 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by KLR Group given on Monday, July 18. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 17 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. $180,120 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares were sold by Pitts David L.. The insider FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold 7,500 shares worth $187,577. MORTON GERALD A had sold 12,428 shares worth $371,597. WOJTEK FRANK A had sold 2,000 shares worth $58,780 on Friday, June 22.