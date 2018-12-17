Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (KBAL) by 31.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 128,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,906 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 million, down from 403,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 109,710 shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has declined 18.10% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL); 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider To Retire, Step Down As Chairman — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 04/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 27.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 2,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.26. About 2.58M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mgmt owns 0.79% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,075 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Tiger Management Limited. Hrt Financial Ltd stated it has 8,426 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc invested in 0.13% or 1.64 million shares. 15,402 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Jabre Prns stated it has 10,623 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement reported 538,327 shares stake. Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 9,380 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 17,800 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3,178 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Llc reported 590,000 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System holds 485,560 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Caxton Lp has invested 0.73% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vision Cap Mgmt has invested 1.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 2. Robert W. Baird maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, November 1. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $130.0 target. Benchmark maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, November 2. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $101.25 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $127 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 28 by Wedbush. PiperJaffray maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, December 10. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $105 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $122 target in Friday, August 31 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, June 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $10000 target. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, January 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $81 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, November 1.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. Miele Laura also sold $176,905 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, July 2. $169,650 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris. 200 shares were sold by Singh Vijayanthimala, worth $18,200. The insider Soderlund Patrick sold 5,000 shares worth $711,123. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $148,190. Another trade for 29,000 shares valued at $3.41 million was sold by Wilson Andrew.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 13,038 shares to 40,904 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 8,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,663 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).