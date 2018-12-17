Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 3,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,414 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.71 million, up from 64,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $102.82. About 28.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) by 120.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 76,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,626 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96 million, up from 63,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 69,441 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has risen 63.18% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.18% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $393.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 30,662 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lourd Capital Lc reported 32,914 shares. 28,852 are held by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability owns 5,030 shares. Gvo Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 5.57% or 139,445 shares. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And stated it has 30,400 shares. Mairs And Power Inc stated it has 1.30 million shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,415 shares. Lathrop Invest Corp reported 195,975 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Mgmt invested 3.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Clark Capital Mgmt Gru has 1.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 362,453 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt reported 8.56% stake. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highlander Cap Limited Liability holds 1.92% or 30,241 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) reported 91,038 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8400 target in Monday, August 7 report. Raymond James upgraded the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, November 30 to “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 20. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, August 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 24 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, January 26 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, November 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 21 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. $422,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45 million was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Shares for $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70M.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.69 million activity. Townsend Raymond also sold $39,958 worth of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) on Tuesday, September 25. Park West Asset Management LLC bought $8.03M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KIN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.65 million shares or 9.04% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 16,545 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) owns 62 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 313,731 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). State Street reported 402,334 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 17,000 shares. 11,200 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 32,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0% stake. General American Invsts Com holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 458,817 shares. Ariel Invs invested in 2.18M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.35M shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 57,770 shares. Silverback Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 148,400 shares.

