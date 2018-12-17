Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 229,281 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.08M, down from 233,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 6.97M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (LHO) by 54.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 109,712 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lasalle Hotel Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 11.51 million shares traded or 424.71% up from the average. LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LHO News: 02/04/2018 – HG Vora Capital urges LaSalle for sale after buying 7 pct stake; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Inc. (LHO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 21/05/2018 – LaSalle (LHO) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of LaSalle Hotel Properties; Are LaSalle Shareholders Getting a; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO PAY A QTRLY DIV $0.225 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 19.33 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. 3,410 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $284,810 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Tassel Loic had sold 15,923 shares worth $1.50M. On Thursday, November 29 Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,932 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,075 shares. 1,985 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $161,486 on Monday, August 13. Shares for $276,951 were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, November 2. On Friday, November 9 Posada Juan Fernando sold $2.78M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foster Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 65,933 shares. Benedict Finance Advsr holds 43,396 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv reported 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, M&T State Bank has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.91 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.85% or 287,226 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset has 471,877 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. South Texas Money owns 0.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,566 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0.02% or 53,518 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth stated it has 38,914 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Davis R M accumulated 101,697 shares. Cap Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 3,995 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The North Dakota-based Bell Retail Bank has invested 1.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Butensky & Cohen Fin Security invested in 25,729 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Northstar Asset Management Limited Com invested in 13,945 shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $503.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 41,183 shares to 210,982 shares, valued at $17.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, January 24. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, December 14 report. Jefferies maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, December 18. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $99.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, April 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 19. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 27.

Analysts await LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. LHO’s profit will be $55.27 million for 16.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by LaSalle Hotel Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. LaSalle Hotel Properties had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, December 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. Evercore upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) rating on Monday, October 5. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $33 target. On Monday, October 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform”. The stock of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 14 by Instinet. The stock of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) earned “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Friday, July 21. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, December 13 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 5 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LHO shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.87 million shares or 7.23% less from 100.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Incorporated has invested 0% in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO). Commonwealth Bankshares Of, a Australia-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 348,400 shares. State Street has 5.24 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability accumulated 16,627 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Zimmer LP accumulated 0.14% or 300,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 48,895 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 35,487 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manikay Ptnrs Ltd invested 2.53% in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru, Maine-based fund reported 14,168 shares. Alpine Assoc Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.83% or 871,187 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 15.82M shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has 0% invested in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) for 8,096 shares.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $401.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 203,489 shares to 506,960 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.