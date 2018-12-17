Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp Com New (LEA) by 7.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 4,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,017 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.85M, down from 65,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $122.25. About 351,507 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 393,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.58 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $83.41 million, down from 2.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 3.89 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 70 investors sold LEA shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Group has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). British Columbia Investment Management Corporation reported 25,949 shares stake. Hbk LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 794,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dana Invest, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,077 shares. Blackrock reported 4.63M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 13,325 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding owns 248,282 shares. Tci Wealth owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,115 were reported by Foster Motley. Northern Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 25,218 were accumulated by Paloma Ptnrs. Capital Advsrs Ok has invested 0.38% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Creative Planning owns 3,525 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 4,099 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci Intl Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 9,718 shares to 22,539 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Educational Dev Corp Com (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 48,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $4.01 EPS, down 8.45% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.38 per share. LEA’s profit will be $257.33M for 7.62 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.09 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lear Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Friday, April 27 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 21. Goldman Sachs downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Thursday, October 6 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 23. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Monday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 7 report.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $119,156 activity. Bott Richard Harold sold $106,618 worth of stock or 789 shares.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.48 per share. ENB’s profit will be $883.58 million for 16.53 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $79.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19,231 shares to 79,324 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 17 analysts covering Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Enbridge Inc. had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 15. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 17. The company was reinitiated on Friday, June 23 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, February 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 18 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 14. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Monday, May 15.