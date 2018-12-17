Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,679 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $421,000, down from 8,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.29. About 22.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 13,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,109 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.16 million, down from 102,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 2.15M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lennar Corp. Silver Palms West Miami-Dade – South Florida Business Journal” on December 11, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Even If the Economy Doesnâ€™t Turn, Square Stock Still Has a Problem – Investorplace.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Allegion, Las Vegas Sands, Select Income REIT, Utah Medical Products, Brunswick, and Lennar â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Glenn Greenberg’s Top 4 New Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.98 million activity.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.40M for 5.20 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IVW, AAPL, MSFT, V – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 5 Top S&P 500 Stocks of 2018 – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is the Apple Stock Plunge Overdone? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

