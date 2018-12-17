Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 9.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 11,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,277 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.69 million, down from 118,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.01. About 1.84M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 44.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 7,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,889 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.11 million, up from 17,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.66. About 355,888 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has risen 12.91% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Endurance Wealth has 7,358 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cullinan Associate, a Kentucky-based fund reported 53,106 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 107,552 shares stake. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cap Sarl stated it has 77,755 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mercer Capital Advisers reported 4,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 0.23% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 61,958 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 58 shares. Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Suffolk Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.21% or 11,769 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Guardian Life Ins Of America, New York-based fund reported 1,638 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 202,115 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,246 shares to 18,184 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Among 41 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 31 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 154 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, December 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Jefferies. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 21. The company was reinitiated on Friday, March 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 1 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EOG in report on Friday, January 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by CapitalOne to “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 16. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 10 by Argus Research.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.64M for 15.22 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $755,551 activity. THOMAS GARY L also sold $6.61 million worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares. 2,489 shares were sold by Trice David W, worth $317,203 on Thursday, September 27. Another trade for 1,864 shares valued at $229,039 was made by TEXTOR DONALD F on Thursday, June 28.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 insider sales for $49.00 million activity. HIGGINS JOHN L sold $903,875 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Thursday, August 30. 27,942 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $6.76M were sold by Aryeh Jason. Berkman Charles S had sold 19,417 shares worth $4.95M. 3,335 shares were sold by LAMATTINA JOHN L, worth $850,292 on Tuesday, September 4. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $687,610 was made by KOZARICH JOHN W on Monday, October 1. FOEHR MATTHEW W sold 12,000 shares worth $3.29 million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 37,759 shares to 10,405 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 35,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,005 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc Class A.

