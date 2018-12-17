Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,662 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.26 million, up from 29,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $316.11. About 3.25 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Manning & Napier Inc (MN) by 45.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 198,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 634,429 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87 million, up from 436,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manning & Napier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.0231 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8031. About 100,406 shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) has declined 53.78% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces the Formation of the Office of the CEO; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – STAMEY, COONS, AND GOLDBERG HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS CO-CEOS WITHIN OFFICE OF CEO; 09/03/2018 – Manning & Napier Short-Interest Ratio Rises 156% to 16 Days; 18/04/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Integrates Fi360’s Fiduciary Tool Into Strategies; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Bd Pursuing Appointment of Permanent CEO From Internal, External Candidates; 08/03/2018 Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Appoints Paul J. Battaglia, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY EVP CHARLES STAMEY, PRESIDENT JEFFREY COONS, BOARD MEMBER RICHARD GOLDBERG; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Office of CEO Responsible for Day-To-Day Management; 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q EPS 7c

Another recent and important Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Manning & Napier, Inc. Reports November 30, 2018 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on November 30, 2018.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ) by 148,758 shares to 179,069 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 185,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,584 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.65, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 10.50% less from 7.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited has invested 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 400,000 shares. Saturna Capital has 0% invested in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Wealthtrust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Northern Tru has invested 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 20,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 457,650 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability holds 94,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 63,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedgewood Prns has 28,000 shares. Mendon Cap Advsr reported 1.51M shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 219,500 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Manning & Napier Advisors (NYSE:MN), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Manning & Napier Advisors had 20 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The company was reinitiated on Friday, July 15 by Credit Suisse. Wood maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 3 report. Wood maintained the shares of MN in report on Friday, October 14 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, September 4. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, November 10 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, September 8. The company was reinitiated on Monday, January 11 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James downgraded the shares of MN in report on Monday, September 14 to “Mkt Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Llc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 1,120 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 27,676 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.08% or 5,581 shares. First Bankshares Sioux Falls has 0.77% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 631 shares. Tompkins reported 1,633 shares. Guardian Lp holds 0.31% or 5,988 shares. 62,026 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication Limited. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg owns 2.00M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated owns 2,366 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3.68 million shares. 2,785 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd Company. Field & Main Comml Bank invested 1.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amer Inv Services holds 2,367 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd (New) by 4,731 shares to 6,786 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 14,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,398 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 1 with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 27 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial given on Monday, November 26. Barclays Capital maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, April 27 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 16. Berenberg maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, September 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 2 by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Wells Fargo.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. RAMOS JENETTE E also sold $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.