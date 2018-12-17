Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 41.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 314,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.79 million, up from 758,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 6.75M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 2.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 9,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,998 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.43M, up from 406,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 8.16 million shares traded or 72.63% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge pushes back on claim â€˜air barrels’ sent through Mainline system – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge sees 2018 DCF/share in top half of guidance, hikes 2019 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Williams Companies – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge declares CAD 0.738 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Gives Investors a 10% Raise for 2019 (and There’s Plenty More Coming Down the Pipeline) – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $623.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A by 4,562 shares to 9,566 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,316 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Among 17 analysts covering Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Enbridge Inc. had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 23 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) on Monday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 18 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 14 with “Outperform”. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Tuesday, November 6. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 23 by J.P. Morgan.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $155,500 activity.

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, December 4. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $74 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. UBS upgraded the shares of MPC in report on Tuesday, November 1 to “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 22 report. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 1 to “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, November 25 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85.0 target in Wednesday, December 20 report.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Union rallies outside LyondellBasell refinery over labor talks – StreetInsider.com” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “12 Billion Reasons to Pay Attention to 2020’s Global Fuel Standard – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 06, 2018.