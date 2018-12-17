Conning Inc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 55.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,100 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30 million, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 292,885 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 10.90% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 48.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 130,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.37% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 401,580 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.89 million, up from 271,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 124,578 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 47.99% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS)

Among 6 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marcus Corp had 18 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy”. As per Monday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, August 15. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Monday, July 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Wednesday, July 19. B. Riley & Co upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Friday, July 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, July 29. Barrington Research maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) rating on Friday, July 28. Barrington Research has “Outperform” rating and $37 target. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, October 18.

More news for The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “The Marcus Corporation (MCS) CEO Gregory Marcus on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 25, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $5.35 million activity. KISSINGER THOMAS F sold 6,000 shares worth $248,246. $138,420 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) was sold by OLSON BRUCE J on Wednesday, August 22. MILSTEIN PHILIP L sold 10,000 shares worth $400,379. Marcus Gregory S sold $3.66M worth of stock or 89,093 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold MCS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 4.26% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability stated it has 22,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). 28,550 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd holds 0.1% or 74,901 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc reported 100,202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Skylands Lc has invested 0.1% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 471,932 shares. Prudential Inc has 129,973 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 134,094 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability invested in 43,942 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 21,294 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 8,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.39% or 51,439 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $97.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 123,800 shares to 18,400 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 464,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Comercio enters the drugstore business in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on March 16, 2018. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FEMSA Offers A Strong Core Amid Market Wobbles – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had 13 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 18 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 31 by Zacks. The stock of Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 2 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, August 19, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks. The company was maintained on Monday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $107 target in Friday, October 14 report. HSBC upgraded the shares of FMX in report on Wednesday, August 10 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FMX in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 176,551 shares to 562,695 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 54,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,385 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).