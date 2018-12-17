Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 17.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 32,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,034 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.43 million, down from 187,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 555,860 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has declined 22.53% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 2.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 2,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 96,941 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.77M, down from 99,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $148.5. About 535,406 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick

Among 14 analysts covering McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. McCormick & Company had 51 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of MKC in report on Wednesday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, March 30 by Bernstein. BB&T Capital initiated it with “Buy” rating and $99.0 target in Tuesday, September 1 report. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Thursday, August 20 to “Buy”. The stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 28. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, September 16 by Bernstein. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on Wednesday, October 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 22. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold MKC shares while 237 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 99.50 million shares or 5.18% less from 104.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Missouri-based Hm Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.38% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Stifel Financial owns 356,718 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors stated it has 35,262 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 8,160 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 24,733 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 24,920 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has 0.38% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Private Na invested in 4,216 shares. 30,100 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability holds 4,442 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 13,676 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $61.68 million activity. 8,000 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares with value of $959,224 were sold by Smith Michael R. $7.29 million worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was sold by Kurzius Lawrence Erik on Tuesday, October 30. 400 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares with value of $58,976 were sold by MCMULLEN CHRISTINA M. 9,600 shares valued at $1.39M were sold by Manzone Lisa on Monday, November 5. $710,000 worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was sold by MANGAN MICHAEL D on Wednesday, October 24. 5,000 shares were sold by LITTLE PATRICIA A, worth $730,633 on Monday, November 5.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $603.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,979 shares to 124,761 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 9,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Maryland agency moving to former McCormick building in Hunt Valley – Baltimore Business Journal” on December 12, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Greater Baltimore companies have nearly $6B in cash â€” and they’re not spending it – Baltimore Business Journal” published on December 14, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker commits to making all plastic packaging reusable by 2025 – Baltimore Business Journal” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rebutting Fears About McCormick’s Balance Sheet – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.69 EPS, up 9.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.54 per share. MKC’s profit will be $223.08M for 21.97 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold AGCO shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 65.50 million shares or 0.52% more from 65.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 99,081 shares. 53,600 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 40,068 shares. Marco Lc owns 18,400 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of has 16,843 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.71% or 16,020 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Sg Americas accumulated 211,851 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc has 7,154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 11,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Maine-based Schroder Invest Management Gp has invested 0.08% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 151,038 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 7,904 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.02% or 160,245 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 25,128 shares.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,250 activity.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $97.86 million for 10.86 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BofA/Merrill Lynch Upgrades AGCO Corporation (AGCO) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on December 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AGCO to Host Analyst Meeting – Business Wire” published on December 07, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ABB, AGCO, AT&T, Broadcom, Caterpillar, Costco, First Solar, Lululemon, Roku, Verizon, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere’s 2019 outlook disappoints analysts – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “AGCO Corp Rides on Strategic Investments Amid Inflation – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Agco Corporation had 84 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AGCO in report on Friday, May 26 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Tuesday, August 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 28 by PiperJaffray. The company was initiated on Wednesday, September 7 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Wednesday, February 7 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 31. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 6 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 7 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 5 by Jefferies.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $76.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 456,164 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $54.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 54,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).