Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) by 23.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 68,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 365,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18M, up from 296,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 27,267 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 28.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Gets NYSE Notice Not Meeting Listing Requirements; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP Exits Position in Clear Channel; 24/03/2018 – JCDecaux open to bidding for U.S. peers but nothing planned – CEO; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 22/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS – QTRLY REVENUE $255.8 MLN, DOWN 1.7 PCT; 06/03/2018 – New CTO and CCO Join Travelaer Executive Team; 08/03/2018 – JCDECAUX COULD EYE CLEAR CHANNEL OR OUTFRONT ASSETS IN US: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explore its Out-of-Home Media Mapped to Audience Behaviors, Demos and Location; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Clear Channel Outdoor Rtgs On CreditWatch Developng

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 50.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 83,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.45M, down from 165,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 680,476 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 21.10% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 27/03/2018 – INDOCO REMEDIES LTD – UNITED KINGDOM – MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY (UK-MHRA) INSPECTED CO’S GOA DRUG MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic: Data Highlight Application of Synthetic Biotic Medicines for Potential Treatment of Variety of Solid Tumors; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 06/04/2018 – DEERFIELD MGMT lll, L.P. REPORTS A 6.98 PCT STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LTD – FY REVENUE DECREASED BY 2.1% TO RMB1.03 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (Prn) by 8.54M shares to 10.67M shares, valued at $16.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 35.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.14M shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold CCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 31.35 million shares or 0.74% more from 31.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.01% or 19,971 shares. Appleton Ma has 0.02% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). The Massachusetts-based Abrams Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.53% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 3.06M shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0% or 3.16M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity stated it has 21,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 3,700 shares. Citadel Ltd Com holds 0% or 13,961 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Ares Management Llc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 623 shares. Moreover, Taconic Cap Lp has 0.11% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 56,749 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Among 6 analysts covering Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings had 12 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Thursday, November 3. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 12. The firm has “Sell” rating by Evercore given on Friday, May 13. Loop Capital initiated it with “Sell” rating and $5.50 target in Tuesday, September 13 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CCO in report on Tuesday, August 18 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 24 by Wedbush. Loop Capital maintained Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on Thursday, November 9 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Friday, November 6. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 28 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold MDCO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 87.62 million shares or 1.66% less from 89.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 105,317 shares stake. Corvex Management Lp holds 0.76% or 556,179 shares. Artal Gru stated it has 400,000 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 45,367 are held by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 0.51% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 816,544 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 100,397 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.03% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Numerixs Tech stated it has 15,220 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa reported 209,783 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 3,866 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 11.07M shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 50,700 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering The Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. The Medicines Co had 40 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) on Wednesday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 29 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 12 by Oppenheimer. H.C. Wainwright initiated The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) on Monday, December 5 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 31 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Saturday, August 29 by JP Morgan. Citigroup upgraded The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) rating on Monday, January 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $40.0 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, July 17.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $2.78 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by MEANWELL CLIVE, worth $1.97 million.

