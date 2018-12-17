Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp Com (ACCO) by 562.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the publishing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.30 million, up from 217,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $687.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 608,473 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 45.02% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO)

Motco increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 8,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 72,480 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.14M, up from 64,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 14.69 million shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, October 12. The company was maintained on Friday, March 23 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, October 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7300 target in Friday, July 28 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 15. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Motco, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 30,528 shares to 977 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 60,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,441 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altfest L J reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Com reported 268,383 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. First Natl Tru holds 213,847 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Interocean Lc has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Reilly Advsr Ltd Company reported 4,572 shares. Century reported 5.80 million shares stake. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.96 million shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability owns 37,737 shares. First Personal holds 4,208 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Private Management Gru holds 0.14% or 43,322 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has invested 0.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Novare Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3,363 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Beacon Group owns 8,471 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.46% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PWR) by 228,055 shares to 713,030 shares, valued at $23.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp Com by 61,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,858 shares, and cut its stake in Transcat Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Among 4 analysts covering Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Acco Brands had 6 analyst reports since April 29, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, September 7. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 29 by Barrington Research. BWS Financial maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Friday, April 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BWS Financial given on Wednesday, January 25. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 15 report.