Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 5.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 13,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 262,755 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.69 million, up from 248,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 5.92M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 10.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 31,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.73 million, down from 300,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $102.89. About 55.91M shares traded or 56.32% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. On Monday, November 5 BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,000 shares. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06M.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $771.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 8,344 shares to 410,495 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (NYSE:UL) by 24,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,891 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

