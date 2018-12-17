Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 10,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,658 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.97 million, down from 150,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.8. About 24.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 54.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 897,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $176.49M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 1.01 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.58 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Could Dent Intelâ€™s Near-Monopoly on Data Center Chips – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BILI, PVTL, NTES, PLAB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: BA’s $383M Modification Contract, MSFT’s Army Contract – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2018: ABIL, CMCM, ADSK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC, CAMP, LPTH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston LNG co. inks 3-year deal with international commodity trader – Houston Business Journal” on June 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and CPC Sign 25-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Texas connection helps Panama Canal break LNG tanker traffic record – San Antonio Business Journal” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy, Inc 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results and Provides Business and Guidance Update – Business Wire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

