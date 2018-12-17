Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 36,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,284 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.39 million, up from 176,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 28.87M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 18.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 20,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 130,271 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39M, up from 109,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 5.33 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO OFFER $750 MLN TO GM KOREA; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 22/03/2018 – THIAM:1Q WILL BE PROFITABLE FOR GM,LESS THAN THOUGHT AFTER 6WKS; 04/04/2018 – GM urges ‘constructive’ U.S.-China dialogue; 26/04/2018 – Strong results for Fiat Chrysler and GM; 26/04/2018 – OLD GM CREDITORS REACH PACT ON IGNITION-SWITCH LAWSUITS; 03/04/2018 – Chicago Bus Jrnl: WBBM-Channel 2’s pick for GM surprises employees; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 26/04/2018 – NAFTA autos origin rules could hurt U.S. sales and exports- study; 25/04/2018 – GM president says close to resolution to fix its S.Korean unit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2.

Among 30 analysts covering General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Motors Company had 109 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray initiated the shares of GM in report on Friday, June 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 13. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, May 16 report. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Hold” rating and $45.0 target in Wednesday, October 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Tuesday, August 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by CFRA. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $754.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5,151 shares to 7,717 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 179,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,884 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. $2.15 million worth of stock was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. Capossela Christopher C had sold 59,162 shares worth $6.43 million on Friday, September 7. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06 million on Thursday, November 8. Hood Amy also sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.