Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 13.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 3.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28.98 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25B, up from 25.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 7.52 million shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 29.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 91,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,938 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.47M, down from 308,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 3.45 million shares traded or 55.06% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 23.42% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kellogg Company (K) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to study bids for Campbell Soup (CPB) units – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International Expands its Global Technical Center in Wroclaw, Poland – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 46 investors sold MDLZ shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd owns 390,385 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 100 shares. Cypress Asset Tx invested in 0.3% or 24,025 shares. 304,423 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.19% stake. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.24% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 996,459 shares. Moreover, Amp Investors Ltd has 0.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 592,711 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv reported 0.08% stake. Illinois-based First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mcf Ltd Company invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Manchester Management Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Bank Of Omaha owns 0.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,023 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,645 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 27,404 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 108,686 shares to 5.99 million shares, valued at $579.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Mondelez International Inc had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, November 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Tuesday, August 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $4500 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, October 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 3.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.54 million activity. $322,845 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Brusadelli Maurizio on Friday, September 14.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $80.65 million for 3.50 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $2.02 million activity. FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold $277,540 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Friday, June 22. Shares for $180,120 were sold by Pitts David L. on Tuesday, July 10. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $58,780 was sold by WOJTEK FRANK A. MORTON GERALD A sold $371,597 worth of stock or 12,428 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CRZO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 84.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 7,950 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 620 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 275,565 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 26,209 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 20,340 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 63,071 shares. Usca Ria Lc holds 0.13% or 51,130 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 204,127 shares. Perkins Mgmt Inc stated it has 36,850 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 82,999 shares. Millennium Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 1.23 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Delaware Basin Acquisition – Business Wire” on August 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VHC, CRZO, MS – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrizo Oil & Gas prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc’s Stock Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Drilling Permit Roundup: Houston company heads back to McMullen County – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: November 26, 2018.