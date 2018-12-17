Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 155.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 20,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,272 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.48 million, up from 13,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.61. About 9.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 8.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 546,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 billion, down from 6.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $141.53. About 929,677 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Aa3 To Aitkin County, Mn’s Go Bonds; 03/04/2018 – Emma Moody: Scoop: WPP is looking at CEO Martin Sorrell’s possible misuse of assets and allegations of improper behavior; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMMON REPRESENTATIVE QUALITY ASSESSMENT OF; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TELECONFERENCING SERVICES TO B3;; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Austin Community College’s (TX) Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.1 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Issued In 2005-2007; 15/05/2018 – Latin America contagion from Argentina turmoil unlikely – Moody’s; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades The Ratings Of The Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc And Upgrades The Ratings Of National Westminster Bank Plc

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $680.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,561 shares to 13,464 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Continuous Commod by 108,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,232 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $92.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 26,843 shares to 43,245 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 29,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Redfin.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 18.54% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.51 per share. MCO’s profit will be $342.97 million for 19.77 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.92% EPS growth.