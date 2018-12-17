Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 6.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 419.37M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.53 billion, down from 425.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 6.55 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 02/05/2018 – JOINT BOOKRUNNER MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IN STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Oil Price Needs to Rise to Spur Investment (Video); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY LOAN GROWTH SLOWED DUE TO RISING RATES, PREPAYMENTS, LESS PRODUCTION DUE TO PLATFORM SHIFT -CFO; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ITALIAN YIELD OVER 2.4PCT WOULD PUT BANKS’ NON-CARRY ADJUSTED PROFIT/LOSS INTO RED; 23/04/2018 – PDVWIRELESS INC – COMPANY VICE CHAIRMAN MORGAN O’BRIEN TO SUCCEED JOHN C. PESCATORE AS CEO; 01/05/2018 – Pandora Presents: Backroads Featuring Lady Antebellum, Carly Pearce and Morgan Evans; 14/05/2018 – BILL FRAUENHOFER TO JOIN MORGAN STANLEY IN MENLO PARK, CA

Busey Trust Company decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Busey Trust Company sold 35,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,505 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.18 million, down from 261,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Busey Trust Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 11.47M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 14/05/2018 – Alongside a broader escalation in regional conflict, Citi economists argued that a sustained increase in oil prices and weaker-than-anticipated global economic growth data could combine to heighten the risk for financial market participants

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maverick Capital accumulated 0.09% or 152,420 shares. Moreover, Leisure Capital Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.3% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4.88M shares. American Economic Planning Grp Adv stated it has 5,966 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Co reported 724 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 5,063 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2,414 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,940 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.08% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 1.52% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 7,624 are held by Community Financial Bank Na. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.04 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 8.35 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Azimuth Management Lc invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wealthtrust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,292 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montgomery Inv holds 5,464 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt holds 2.55M shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 32,981 shares. Advsrs Ok stated it has 273,326 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 21,711 are held by Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rwc Asset Management Llp accumulated 370,456 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora accumulated 0.03% or 1,300 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited reported 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3,403 are owned by Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc.

Busey Trust Company, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,570 shares to 54,252 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 39,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).