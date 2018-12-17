Natixis increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 1579.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 87,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 93,547 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.17 million, up from 5,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 451,249 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 39.66% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 29.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 6,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,410 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89M, up from 20,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 104,574 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has risen 0.02% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG)

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $87.11 million activity. 124,161 shares were sold by BONANOTTE GINO A, worth $15.83 million. The insider NAIK RAJAN sold 14,606 shares worth $1.85M. 102,628 shares were sold by HACKER MARK S., worth $13.03M. $8.30 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was sold by BROWN GREGORY Q on Wednesday, September 12.

Natixis, which manages about $17.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 68,130 shares to 61,458 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 32,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,344 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSI shares while 175 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 134.20 million shares or 0.87% less from 135.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 468,444 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 27,513 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Victory Mngmt Inc invested in 1.71 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management holds 901,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth invested in 157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Copeland Capital Ltd Liability invested in 1.26% or 159,804 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,835 shares. Bp Public Limited Com invested in 46,000 shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated reported 611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.19% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 78,216 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd holds 0.04% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 23,167 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 61,015 shares. Bluecrest Ltd reported 2,703 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Motorola Solutions had 62 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Friday, November 3 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Gabelli on Monday, February 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 6 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 21 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) rating on Friday, May 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $10000 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, December 4 with “Hold”. Gabelli downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $73 target in Monday, December 7 report. Northcoast maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) rating on Friday, February 2. Northcoast has “Buy” rating and $115.0 target. Northcoast maintained the shares of MSI in report on Wednesday, April 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NEOG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 45.52 million shares or 0.71% less from 45.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 4,555 shares. Intl reported 39,678 shares stake. Chem National Bank stated it has 11,258 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De stated it has 48,990 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 723,148 shares. 3,973 were reported by Everence Capital Mngmt. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 280,728 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 11,352 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Brown Lc reported 6.36 million shares. Carroll Assoc Inc has invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 7,333 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has 0.02% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 32,082 shares. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Among 5 analysts covering Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Neogen had 7 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, January 4. Craig Hallum downgraded the shares of NEOG in report on Tuesday, December 22 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, September 22. The stock of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 26.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $19.61 million activity. 22,000 shares valued at $1.77M were sold by REED THOMAS H on Monday, July 30. $36,685 worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) was bought by Tobin James P. MORRICAL TERRI A also sold $1.27 million worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares. Quinlan Steven J. also sold $311,816 worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares. ADENT JOHN EDWARD bought $316,394 worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) on Wednesday, September 26.