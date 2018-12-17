Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 73.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 920 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106,000, down from 1,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.73. About 5.83 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 118.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 18,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,127 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, up from 15,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 6.33 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Friday, January 12. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Thursday, January 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Thursday, December 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $56.0 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 20 report. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, July 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, June 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, April 17, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s drops Coca-Cola a notch – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Direxion Unveils Four Leveraged Consumer ETFs – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Coke shakeup: James Quincey to succeed Muhtar Kent as Coca-Cola chairman – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcmillion Cap Management holds 0.68% or 27,732 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Inc accumulated 1,969 shares. Bainco Investors invested in 90,560 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 290,568 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Jensen Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 78,900 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 146,947 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 421,686 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dorsey And Whitney stated it has 12,349 shares. Gruss & Commerce holds 0.27% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 6,000 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 0.09% or 5,425 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 8,645 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne holds 0.31% or 20,800 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. RIVERA ALFREDO sold $1.20M worth of stock. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Perez Beatriz R sold $479,800. Shares for $3.74M were sold by MARK LARRY M. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $729,768 was sold by LONG ROBERT EDWARD. MANN JENNIFER K also sold $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 19. DINKINS JAMES L sold 8,754 shares worth $411,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shelton Mgmt holds 41,050 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.12% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,805 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc has 960 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 168 shares. Accuvest Advsr owns 1,388 shares. Dana Invest Advisors holds 10,321 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 0.03% stake. Three Peaks Capital Management Lc has invested 0.35% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 150 shares stake. Linscomb Williams holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 798 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And invested in 0.1% or 1,335 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 295 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,080 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 277.84 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70 million and $566.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell Midcap Index Fd (IWR) by 9,844 shares to 339,557 shares, valued at $70.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Intl Small Cap Etf (GWX).

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 35 sales for $194.08 million activity. $238,536 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by BARTON RICHARD N. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 99,883 shares worth $36.78M. SARANDOS THEODORE A sold 111,391 shares worth $40.10 million. Bennett Kelly sold $4.20 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, October 31. KILGORE LESLIE J sold 472 shares worth $189,272. 21,882 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $7.36M were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iQiyi Stock May Become Attractive Soon – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Netflix Settles Lawsuit With the Satanic Temple – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why 1 Analyst Thinks Netflix Stock Could Top $531 – Nasdaq” on November 17, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Walt Disney vs. Netflix – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Underperform” on Monday, July 16. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 16 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Monday, January 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $283.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 7. Vetr downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 17 report.