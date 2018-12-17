Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 77.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 30,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 50.92M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 03/05/2018 – Invitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and t; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 22.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 32,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 109,893 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23 million, down from 142,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 2.70M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn discloses 6.9 percent stake in Newell Brands; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED; 05/04/2018 – Contigo Introduces Fashion-Forward Stainless Steel Couture Collection Water Bottle; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington to Carlyle’s Novolex for $2.3 billion; 31/05/2018 – NZ WINDFARMS LTD NWF.NZ – CHAIRMAN KERR-NEWELL IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints four of Carl Icahn’s nominees to its board; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 66% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 16/05/2018 – NEW Paper Mate® Handwriting Pencils and Pens Provide Control for Early Writers

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 193,242 shares to 721,658 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (Put) (NYSE:HDB).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Newell Brands Stock Gained 47% in November – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Do Options Traders Know Something About Newell (NWL) Stock We Don’t? – Nasdaq” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Position Close Update: Newell Brands, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newell Brands Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for NWL – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newell Rubbermaid Inc. had 80 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 24 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, January 25 to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “” on Thursday, October 1. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, December 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, November 3. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 15 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 27. On Tuesday, September 8 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, November 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 31 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Dakota Council holds 0.19% or 423,820 shares in its portfolio. 7.54 million were reported by Fmr Lc. Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 782,865 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0.31% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 4.70 million shares. Cibc World invested in 0.01% or 109,893 shares. Hl Finance Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 120 were accumulated by Dubuque Bancorp And Trust. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communications has 48,131 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Paw holds 15,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 7,600 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.21% stake. 179,818 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. ICAHN BRETT had bought 110,000 shares worth $2.31M.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 39.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NWL’s profit will be $191.39 million for 13.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.07% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 9 report. UBS upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, August 26 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 16 by Vining Sparks. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, December 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $35 target. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28.0 target in Thursday, September 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Thursday, June 1. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $2700 target.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America to get a new Dallas market president – Dallas Business Journal” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Financial Stocks to Buy While Theyâ€™re Cheap – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Attractiveness Of Bank Of America At $25 Instead Of $12.50 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp. by 172,190 shares to 183,250 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) by 255,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,422 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM).