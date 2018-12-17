Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 7.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 21,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 245,814 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.99 million, down from 266,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 6.55 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL: BOARD FOCUSED TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION PLAN INTO ACTION; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – COMPANY REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND AT CURRENT PER SHARE LEVELS THROUGH 2019; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 23/04/2018 – Starboard to Withdraw Its Director Slate, Vote in Favor of Newell Nominees; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands, potentially putting it at odds with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Negative Outlook Reflects Operational Challenges and Integration Issues; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by 4.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 140,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $95.20M, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3.01M shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 13.34% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corporation (ONNN) by 364,102 shares to 400,745 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 25,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,015 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc. Class A.

Among 29 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. SM Energy had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, February 20, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SM in report on Monday, November 6 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Monday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 11 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 15 by JP Morgan. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, January 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 4 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Tuesday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold SM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.06 million shares or 7.76% less from 118.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 187,253 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Inv Management stated it has 478,471 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vr Advisory stated it has 175,000 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 0.09% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 16,998 shares. Int reported 0.02% stake. Boothbay Fund Limited Co stated it has 14,011 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Shelton Cap Management accumulated 7,260 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny owns 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 35,600 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 83,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 146,741 shares. Capital Rech Glob Invsts owns 8.72M shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt stated it has 48,131 shares. Kings Point reported 245,814 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 81,566 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Quantitative Mgmt Lc holds 232,600 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 57,553 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.54M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 445,539 shares. Cedar Hill Associates Ltd Llc owns 0.54% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 117,910 shares. California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Fire Gru reported 45,766 shares stake. Tobam holds 0.2% or 228,404 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 801,564 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 1,176 shares. Counselors Inc has 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 40,487 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $536.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 180 shares to 6,370 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 42,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Ne (BRKB).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 39.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NWL’s profit will be $191.38 million for 13.11 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.07% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. Cunningham James L III sold $523,637 worth of stock.