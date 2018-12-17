Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 10.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 33,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 344,038 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.72M, up from 310,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 311,612 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 10.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 1,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,710 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.63 million, down from 17,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $175.08. About 2.49 million shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI

Among 8 analysts covering Granite Constr (NYSE:GVA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.82 million for 28.24 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2.

