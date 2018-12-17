Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 3.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 245,676 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.35 million, up from 237,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 96,259 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (PDLI) by 85.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 289,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 627,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, up from 338,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pdl Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.925. About 757,540 shares traded. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) has risen 7.89% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PDLI News: 08/03/2018 – PDL BioPharma 4Q EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma 1Q EPS 1c; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA 1Q REV. $38.5M; 21/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 09/04/2018 – PDL BioPharma Shareholder, SevenSaoi Capital, Comments on the Nomination of Shlomo Yanai to the PDL Board of Directors and Delivers Letter to the Board Outlining Significant Concerns; 09/04/2018 – PDL BIOPHARMA HOLDER SAYS ENCOURAGED BY SHLOMO YANAI NOMINATION; 09/05/2018 – PDL BioPharma 1Q Rev $38.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ PDL BioPharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDLI)

Among 2 analysts covering Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Noah Holdings Limited had 4 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan upgraded Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) on Wednesday, November 9 to “Overweight” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PDL BioPharma had 9 analyst reports since October 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, November 3. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of PDLI in report on Thursday, December 22 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of PDLI in report on Friday, August 4 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PDLI in report on Friday, October 16 with “Sector Perform” rating. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 5. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 23 by RBC Capital Markets.