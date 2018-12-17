First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Com (AMP) by 8.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.67 million, up from 29,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 679,087 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 12.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 5,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,010 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.50 million, down from 41,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $147.22. About 2.16 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, up 37.87% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.69 per share. NSC’s profit will be $634.57M for 15.80 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.54% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.41 million activity. Earhart Cynthia C had sold 2,370 shares worth $414,954. Squires James A also sold $5.85 million worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rare Limited owns 34 shares. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak holds 1,774 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 67,433 were accumulated by First Republic Invest. Gotham Asset Management Llc stated it has 166,940 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,700 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.24% or 9,165 shares. Garrison Bradford Associate Inc holds 2,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 500,592 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.05% stake. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 2,568 shares. Moreover, Welch Group Inc Limited has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,521 shares. 275,000 are held by Primecap Mgmt Ca.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $936.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,002 shares to 125,572 shares, valued at $20.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 31 analysts covering Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Norfolk Southern Corp. had 124 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, June 16 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 12. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, October 5. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. Scotia Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 28 report. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The stock has “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, November 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Argus Research.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $610.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,247 shares to 22,792 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,266 shares, and cut its stake in Materials Sector Etf Spdr (XLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold AMP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 105.41 million shares or 1.95% less from 107.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 20,409 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 0.04% or 24,398 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.08% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 16,834 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has 113,334 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.27% or 70,200 shares in its portfolio. Midas Mgmt Corporation holds 9,600 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 5,393 shares. Moreover, Highbridge Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 70,000 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 6,686 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 5,766 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And reported 38 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bank has 0.05% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 5,784 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.00M shares.

