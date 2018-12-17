Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 42.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 50,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,635 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.36 million, down from 119,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 1.92M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) by 162.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 209,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89 million, up from 129,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 527,209 shares traded. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has risen 18.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical INO News: 21/05/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC – STUDY IS PLANNING TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 24 PATIENTS AND WILL ADMINISTER AT LEAST THREE DOSES OF VGX-3100; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/05/2018 – Inovio Pharma: Kate Broderick Promoted to Vice President, Preclinical Research & Development; 21/05/2018 – lnovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third lndication To Treat HPV — The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 21/05/2018 – Inovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third Indication To Treat HPV – The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 09/05/2018 – Inovio Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 11/04/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS – CEPI WILL FUND UP TO $56 MLN TO SUPPORT CO’S PRE-CLINICAL AND CLINICAL ADVANCEMENT THROUGH PHASE 2 OF INO-4500 AND INO-4700

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $292.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 63,783 shares to 36,869 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 14,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Among 8 analysts covering Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department accumulated 1,630 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 21,164 shares. Moreover, Wright Invsts has 0.11% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.51% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 422,180 shares. C M Bidwell & Limited reported 3,010 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,254 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Dupont Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Cordasco Ntwk reported 0.06% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 280,754 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp owns 182,679 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Pnc Services Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Natl Pension Serv accumulated 341,272 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $16.85 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $14,984 was made by HAYNES VICTORIA F on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 3,115 shares valued at $202,411 was sold by Topalian Leon J. HALL LADD R sold $4.94M worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Monday, July 23. The insider Sumoski David A sold $3.42 million. Keller Michael D sold 14,664 shares worth $961,405. Another trade for 53,483 shares valued at $3.66 million was made by Utermark D. Chad on Tuesday, July 24.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.00 EPS, up 207.69% or $1.35 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NUE’s profit will be $627.88M for 6.93 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.33 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.16% negative EPS growth.