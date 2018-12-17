Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 5.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,129 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.13M, up from 105,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 1.90M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 8.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 23,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,447 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.97M, up from 268,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 41,135 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 12.36% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.04, from 2.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold DMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Adams Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.17% or 529,663 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 210,764 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.07% or 505,928 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Fiduciary Trust Com holds 0.01% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) or 11,250 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 275 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 25,228 shares. Oppenheimer Com, New York-based fund reported 44,449 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Wells Fargo And Mn has 6,429 shares. Northside Capital Limited Liability Co has 24,232 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Arrowstreet LP accumulated 201,630 shares.

More notable recent Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dorchester Minerals: Is The ‘Master Limited Royalty Trust’ Overpriced? – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 26, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westmoreland Coal’s (WLB) CEO Kevin Paprzycki on Q3 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2017. More interesting news about Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dorchester Minerals: Is That A Smudge On My Radar Screen Or A Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dorchester Minerals declares $0.394813 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Botty Investors Llc, which manages about $342.21 million and $367.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,000 shares to 15,934 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 456,189 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding. Kcm Limited Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Oppenheimer And reported 78,056 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 39,840 were reported by Everence Management. Clinton Group stated it has 20,983 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability invested in 653,776 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Uss Invest Limited invested in 1.69% or 2.04M shares. Matrix Asset Advisors New York invested 3.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 3,970 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 14.13 million shares. First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tdam Usa holds 1.47% or 314,735 shares. Arrow Corp reported 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Big Oil Scares Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 11/26/2018: OXY,NOA,NOA.TO,ARE.TO,KBR,PTR,TOT – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2018: FGP, TOT, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Hike Bets in Major Oil Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Investors Can Expect From Oil Prices in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $481.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 19,705 shares to 39,311 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.