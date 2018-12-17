Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 19.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 30,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41M, down from 155,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 507,926 shares traded or 185.40% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 11.40% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 57,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 310,369 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.68 million, down from 367,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 18.40M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Since November 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12,440 activity.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.45 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.93 million for 10.73 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.89 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. Shares for $418,774 were sold by OLSON LAURIE J on Monday, August 13.

