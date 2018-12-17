Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 53.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 467,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 403,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.98 million, down from 870,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 6.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in P N C Financial Corp (PNC) by 3.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 4,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,990 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.98 million, up from 127,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in P N C Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $119.3. About 1.22M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 19.31 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, October 29. Suntrust Robinson upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 8 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 17 report. The company was initiated on Tuesday, November 17 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 26 by UBS. Jefferies maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 17. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, April 20 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 22. Vetr upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, August 25 to “Buy” rating.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 286,305 shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $115.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 101,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. 3,227 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $269,526 were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan. Shares for $131,509 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Friday, November 2. Shares for $65,310 were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Tuesday, November 20. $1.01M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Fish Kathleen B sold $50,004. Majoras Deborah P sold $926,985 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 652,177 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Keating Investment Counselors reported 2.21% stake. King Luther Capital Mngmt has 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.09 million shares. Patriot Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% or 3,220 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price stated it has 76,532 shares. Monroe Bank & Trust Trust Mi holds 13,337 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa stated it has 1.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rench Wealth Management holds 2.58% or 46,497 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 75,693 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 639,944 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,606 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Com holds 3.79% or 229,281 shares. Centurylink Company accumulated 1.13% or 37,983 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 40,612 shares. Axa owns 1.21 million shares.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $8.20 million activity. The insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought 700 shares worth $99,505. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $2.12 million was sold by Van Wyk Steven C.. On Tuesday, July 17 HANNON MICHAEL J sold $741,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 5,247 shares. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.47M worth of stock or 24,710 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $846.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,606 shares to 75,017 shares, valued at $20.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 26,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,565 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 35 analysts covering PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 37% are positive. PNC Financial Services had 116 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy”. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 6 by Nomura. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $136.0 target in Friday, September 15 report. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, July 17. Hilliard Lyons initiated The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Friday, October 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 3. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 19 to “Market Perform”. Wells Fargo maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, August 10 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,700 shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Investment reported 15,201 shares. Hartford Fin Mgmt owns 250 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 27,516 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sunbelt Secs Inc accumulated 1,894 shares. Philadelphia Commerce reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 242,411 shares. Jag Management Limited Liability stated it has 13,484 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc reported 2,049 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested in 1,510 shares. Goelzer Invest holds 53,418 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advsr Lp has 0.27% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Endurance Wealth owns 158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington Inc owns 19,172 shares.