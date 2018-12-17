Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 18.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 10,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,149 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.17M, down from 57,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.29% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.63. About 1.16 million shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 21.58% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 79.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 18,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,887 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $415,000, down from 23,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 266,571 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 15.24% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $13.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newfield Expl Co (NYSE:NFX) by 75,352 shares to 87,471 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 25,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Among 17 analysts covering Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Packaging Corporation of America had 68 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 10 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, June 2 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, September 22. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Friday, October 26 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 11 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 38.46% or $0.60 from last year’s $1.56 per share. PKG’s profit will be $202.51M for 10.03 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 162 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 78.38 million shares or 2.26% less from 80.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.16% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Pettee reported 2,215 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 963,228 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel accumulated 0.73% or 14,035 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.02% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 3,730 shares. Clinton Grp Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Axa has 96,924 shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 0.06% or 14,855 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 5,698 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1.83% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 177,558 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. First Personal Fincl Service reported 56 shares stake. Bb&T Corp has 37,730 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Summit Secs Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 4,500 shares.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.19 million activity. $22,383 worth of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) was bought by SWEENEY GARY D on Wednesday, October 24. $1.12 million worth of stock was sold by WEHMER EDWARD J on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold WTFC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.18 million shares or 1.50% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Alps Advisors reported 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 210,780 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Management has invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Essex Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Qs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 66,168 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 78 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.03% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Voya Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 225,404 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Oppenheimer & Inc holds 42,431 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 1.84M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 7,366 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wintrust Financial had 54 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Hovde Group with “Hold” on Thursday, February 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 17 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 1 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 15 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) on Wednesday, January 24 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Wedbush maintained Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) on Wednesday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Wintrust Financial is Worth Adding to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces the Closing of the Acquisition of Delaware Place Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: EnPro, Domtar, Unum, Popular and Wintrust – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) CEO Edward Wehmer on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Midwest on Acquisition Spree, to Buy Bridgeview Bank – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $138.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fb Finl Corp by 9,713 shares to 180,225 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).