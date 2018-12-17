Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 18.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,563 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.23 million, up from 36,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $180.58. About 1.18M shares traded or 63.33% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 7.44% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 31.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 5,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.24M, down from 17,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $149.9. About 807,628 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 414 shares to 7,576 shares, valued at $15.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 28 analysts covering Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Canadian Pacific had 85 analyst reports since September 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 21 the stock rating was upgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) on Wednesday, November 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 21 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 24 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, January 19. The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 22 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Argus Research. On Thursday, August 11 the stock rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 12 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 3.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $892.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,443 shares to 113,545 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2.

Among 21 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 102 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PH in report on Friday, November 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 11. Robert W. Baird maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Friday, November 3. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $194 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 7 by Argus Research. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 25. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 20. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. Argus Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Tuesday, October 27 to “Hold” rating.