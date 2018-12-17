Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 99.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 164,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12,000, down from 165,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 5.97M shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 29.82% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Weik Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 300.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc bought 9,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08M, up from 3,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.24M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Tim Cook is right to kick Facebook over its data privacy failings; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers stick by Facebook despite privacy scandal; 16/03/2018 – Full transcript: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes on Recode Decode His new book advocates for providing “guaranteed income.”; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain That It Avoided in the U.S; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS RECENT FACEBOOK EXPERIENCE SHOWS NEED TO PROTECT CITIZENS’ PRIVACY; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Break Silence as Global Scrutiny Grows; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claimed; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT AG PROBES FACEBOOK-CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS

Among 41 analysts covering Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE), 36 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Parsley Energy Inc had 161 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 13 by JP Morgan. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by Northland Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. Wunderlich initiated it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Friday, June 17 report. Stifel Nicolaus initiated Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Thursday, December 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $23.0 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 2 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, November 5. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of PE in report on Wednesday, December 2 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 248.99 million shares or 1.73% less from 253.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 9,430 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus stated it has 200 shares. Discovery Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct invested in 3.85% or 2.21 million shares. Avalon Limited owns 177,035 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Nomura reported 6,946 shares. Paloma Prtn reported 0.14% stake. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp owns 301,248 shares. New York-based Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.33% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 76,108 shares. 887,401 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability. Carmignac Gestion, France-based fund reported 478,613 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Capital Lp has 4.70M shares. Campbell And Company Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 19,738 were accumulated by Gru One Trading L P.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. PE’s profit will be $148.87 million for 8.57 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.61 million shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $118.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 239,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 877,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corporation.

More recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Nov. 30 – GuruFocus.com” on December 01, 2018. Also Pehub.com published the news titled: “Plymouth Industrial REIT invests snags $75 mln from Madison – PE Hub” on December 17, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 27, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $70.76 million activity. Roberts Colin sold $302,100 worth of stock. Shares for $20,000 were bought by ALAMEDDINE A R on Friday, November 30. $27,320 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares were bought by Desai Hemang. Sheffield Bryan had sold 2.50M shares worth $70.38 million on Tuesday, August 28. The insider Hinson Mike sold 13,328 shares worth $383,180. Another trade for 3,193 shares valued at $63,668 was made by Windlinger Jerry on Tuesday, December 4.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $208.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,720 shares to 62,556 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona by 9,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,184 shares, and cut its stake in Richemont Adr (CFRUY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Securities Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 255,749 shares. 306,240 were accumulated by Scotia Capital. Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 2,658 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or stated it has 14,320 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fil reported 574,031 shares stake. Maverick Ltd holds 0.07% or 36,640 shares. Conning accumulated 0.29% or 60,198 shares. 281,103 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Signature Est & Invest Ltd Llc owns 1,447 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prudential Pcl reported 0.7% stake. Hs Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 6,188 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. 40 North Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 201,000 shares or 3.81% of the stock. Piedmont Advisors holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 272,937 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Looks Undervalued On Several Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Facebook, Inc. Stock Slipped Today – Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Facebook’s Pay-TV Plans Don’t Make Much Sense – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Report: Facebook hired Republican strategy firm – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook details strident response after UK document release – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.