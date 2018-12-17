South State Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 7,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 258,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.39M, up from 250,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 16.54M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 330.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 21,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28,610 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20 million, up from 6,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 2.46M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand

South State Corp, which manages about $971.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,054 shares to 115,621 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 5,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,486 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carlson Cap Mgmt stated it has 8,632 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 92,390 are held by Endurant Cap L P. 321,208 were reported by Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corporation. Orrstown Fincl has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 97,133 were reported by Tompkins Fincl Corp. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited holds 6,788 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cap International Investors invested 0.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 2.01M shares. Moreover, Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability has 8,781 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny reported 1.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1.49% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 82,391 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 287,511 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 38,468 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by Societe Generale on Wednesday, April 6 with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40.0 target in Sunday, January 28 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, July 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 10 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 29 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, May 9. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. On Friday, July 20 the insider SUSMAN SALLY sold $1.50 million.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,562 shares to 13,080 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,755 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Macquarie Research. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $116 target in Wednesday, October 3 report. As per Wednesday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse initiated PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Friday, September 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 8. Sterne Agee CRT downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PEP in report on Friday, December 22 with “Hold” rating.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. 12,024 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares with value of $1.29 million were sold by Yawman David. Another trade for 168,295 shares valued at $18.53M was sold by Khan Mehmood. The insider Spanos Mike sold $2.26 million.