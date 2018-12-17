Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 6,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,591 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.89M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $85.26. About 2.33 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 311 shares as the company's stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.44 million, down from 13,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $749.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $59.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1532.18. About 6.15 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.98 million activity.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $11.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 494,187 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $443.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen N.V. by 955,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Prn) (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,232 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 112,597 shares. Churchill reported 172,057 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7,945 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 3,871 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,966 shares. Moreover, Alta Capital Ltd has 3.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 483,888 shares. Montecito Bankshares Trust owns 2,574 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boston holds 0.13% or 977,364 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 21,010 shares. Blue Chip Prns holds 1.14% or 41,643 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Viking Fund Ltd Co holds 100,000 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Bridges Inv Mgmt accumulated 2,250 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 269,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robecosam Ag accumulated 355 shares. Moreover, 1St Source State Bank has 0.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 777 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Guardian Trust accumulated 1.42% or 52,529 shares. Old West Investment Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 250 shares. Logan Cap Management accumulated 4.22% or 32,147 shares. 170 were accumulated by Peavine Capital Limited Liability Corp. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 95,895 shares. Partner Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 837 shares. Birinyi Associate has 16,917 shares. Hamel Assocs stated it has 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartline owns 2.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,510 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $420.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,992 shares to 60,930 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 69.90 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.