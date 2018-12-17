Brouwer & Janachowski Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 55.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc sold 1,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259,000, down from 3,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $139.18. About 16.02M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Jenny Gross: Scoop: Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group shutting down following controversies involving its use of Facebook data,; 29/03/2018 – Garage Gurus™ to Host Facebook Live Event on April 4; 09/03/2018 – New German minister to challenge Google and Facebook’s presentation of news; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Says There May Be More Cambridge Analytica-Sized Leaks; 18/04/2018 – Facebook faces certain regulation in the European Union in May and the potential for U.S. regulation due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data; 19/03/2018 – Local Tech Wire: CNN exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send a top exec to appear in front of UK lawmakers, but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – The FTC had declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 20/03/2018 – New Investigations Into Facebook Add New Pressures

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Praxair Inc (PX) by 29.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 25,674 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 113,789 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.29M, up from 88,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Praxair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.37M shares traded or 1435.22% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 15/05/2018 – Praxair Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes for the Fourth Straight Year; 08/03/2018 – LINDE LING.DE CEO SAYS STILL BELOW 3.7 BLN SALES THRESHOLD OF POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES, AHEAD OF PRAXAIR MERGER; 04/05/2018 – Praxair: Canada’s Competition Bureau Continues to Review the Proposed Business Combination; 03/05/2018 – Linde says could talk to Praxair on threshold for sell-offs; 29/03/2018 – francois de beaupuy: SCOOP: Linde-Praxair merger struggles to win the European Union’s blessing. @aoifewhite101, @sachgau and; 09/05/2018 – Praxair Named Top 20 of Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List™ for 2018; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 18/04/2018 – LINDE, PRAXAIR ARE SAID TO PLAN FURTHER ASSET SALES FOR MERGER; 09/04/2018 – Linde/Praxair EC remedies scope still under discussion –; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vestor Lc has invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Asset Llp owns 361,306 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Truepoint Inc owns 0.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,811 shares. Strategic Llc has 14,107 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Invest House Limited Liability Com invested in 258,759 shares or 4.54% of the stock. Department Mb Bancorporation N A has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 537 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 3.24M shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa invested in 0.47% or 29,093 shares. 57,406 are held by Regent Inv Mngmt Limited. The Us-based Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sigma Inv Counselors invested in 28,870 shares or 0.59% of the stock. The Michigan-based Exchange Cap has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Country Tru Retail Bank has 196,758 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt accumulated 74,027 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Intrust Bankshares Na invested in 21,925 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), JCPenney (NYSE:JCP) And More – Benzinga” on November 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “When Will The Facebook Gravy Train End? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Risky Trade With High Rewards – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Don’t I Feel Wrong About Facebook? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Price still Falling? – Live Trading News” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 16.11 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Brouwer & Janachowski Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $563.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOO) by 3,407 shares to 237,814 shares, valued at $37.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 76 sales for $1.83 billion activity. 38,085 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $6.33M. On Thursday, August 23 Zuckerberg Mark sold $45.85 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 263,210 shares. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $10.77M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 29. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $134,378. Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.94 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, August 14. $1.92 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Axiom Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Thursday, April 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, November 5. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, November 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, October 31. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. UBS maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by UBS. FBN Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 26 report.

Among 25 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Praxair had 59 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 2 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16200 target in Wednesday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley initiated the shares of PX in report on Tuesday, September 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 18 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 30 with “Buy”. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) earned “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Tuesday, August 2. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, January 25. Susquehanna maintained Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) rating on Tuesday, November 7. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $175.0 target. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 18 by Citigroup.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 17,834 shares to 76,290 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth (IWP) by 3,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,292 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).