Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8010.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 88,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 89,215 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.11 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 9.19M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 9.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 8,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 79,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.65M, down from 88,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $93.34. About 7.40 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 19.29 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $679.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 3,480 shares to 33,609 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 23. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, October 29 with “Overweight”. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Tuesday, September 8 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by SunTrust. As per Thursday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 17. On Wednesday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth reported 2,941 shares. Montag A And Assoc owns 61,936 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 9,889 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 259,650 shares. 12,482 are owned by Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Co. Bowling Portfolio Lc invested in 0.31% or 26,960 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 5,006 shares. 59,070 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 113,832 shares. Usca Ria Llc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 110,130 shares. Benin Mngmt reported 0.94% stake. 93,739 were accumulated by Smithfield Co. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Lc holds 0.07% or 132,517 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Advsr Lc accumulated 0.48% or 11,888 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon owns 24.38 million shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. Shares for $269,526 were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan. $242,261 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Pritchard Marc S. on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 5,006 shares valued at $418,112 was sold by Bishop Steven D. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $183,582. Shares for $131,509 were sold by Tassel Loic on Friday, November 2. 11,931 shares valued at $996,196 were sold by Fish Kathleen B on Wednesday, August 29.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G receives patent for insect trap design – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Named One of America’s Best Corporate Citizens and Best Managed Companies – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G manager hired as CEO of manufacturing firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Capital Advisers holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.69M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5.40M shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,400 shares. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Limited Com reported 0.61% stake. Colony Gp invested in 37,211 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Guardian Trust Co reported 722,747 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Co accumulated 16,305 shares. Leisure Capital invested 0.59% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fosun Interest Limited has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 25,720 shares. Consulta accumulated 500,000 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Com Savings Bank has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Parkside Bank & Tru has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,025 shares. Argent Trust has 0.44% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 68,107 shares. Smithfield accumulated 5,211 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $781,952 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, August 3. BREWER ROSALIND G had bought 5,000 shares worth $270,200 on Monday, August 20.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 15 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, July 28. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 21 with “Overweight”.