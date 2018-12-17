Family Firm Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Firm Inc bought 852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10 million, up from 2,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Firm Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $318.79. About 2.84 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 58.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 104,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,210 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $940,000, down from 179,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 134,148 shares traded or 37.94% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 15.93% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 10/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Appoints Kristin Thielking to Lead Human Re; 24/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Increases Group Commission to 11%; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces $30M Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, LLC SUBSIDIARY OF WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels to Acquire Brand for $27M Cas; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – CONSISTENT WITH ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE REMAINS $27 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Earnings and Cash Flow; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Red Lion Hotels: Margin Upside Warrants Higher Multiple, But Cyclicality Is A Risk – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles for $19.5 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2018. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLH Corporation Sees Strong Momentum in 2018 NYSE:RLH – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Red Lion Hotel Debuts in Orlando, Florida – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $4.41 million activity. Sladich Harry sold $122,788 worth of Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) on Friday, June 22.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $210.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 12,520 shares to 46,005 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH) by 456,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on March, 27. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 750.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.64 million shares or 0.54% less from 18.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 109 shares stake. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 741,000 shares or 4.54% of its portfolio. 15,368 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,355 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 233,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Marathon Cap Management reported 183,950 shares. Friess Associates Ltd holds 63,500 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 253,381 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Limited Com reported 500,000 shares. Portolan Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.26% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 1.02 million shares. Northern Tru Corp has 195,169 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Rutabaga Cap Limited Liability Corp Ma holds 521,614 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Red Lion Hotels had 10 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14.5000 target in Thursday, March 29 report. FBR Capital maintained Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14.5000 target in Wednesday, April 18 report. B. Riley & Co maintained Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) rating on Monday, October 30. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $12.5 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Thursday, August 6. On Thursday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of RLH in report on Friday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 7 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, May 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 1 by B. Riley & Co.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 12 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, October 9. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $325.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, January 8. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 17 report. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $400 target in Monday, April 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by UBS. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 22.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s Share Price Crashes – What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Data Dive, Trade Talks And Powell: Busy Post-Holiday Week On The Way – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s Cancellation Battle With Fast Grower – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing cancels satellite project financed by China – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “SpaceX/Boeing’s 2019 capsule launches may renew interest in Space Coast, attract more work – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Family Firm Inc, which manages about $453.58M and $275.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,289 shares to 52,265 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,904 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGE).