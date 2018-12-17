Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (Call) (RNR) by 10.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.77% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 80,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.77M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.7. About 193,458 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 11.92% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.39 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $110.33. About 4.92 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. $3.44 million worth of stock was sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. $15.05M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11. IGER ROBERT A also sold $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Wednesday, August 5. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, April 24. On Wednesday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by GBH Insights with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, August 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, January 18 report. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, August 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 10 by Bank of America.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares brief construction peek into its new Star Wars land – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Netflix Could Lose 20% of Its Top Content as Soon as 2020 – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Makes A Play For Disney (NYSE:DIS)’s Regional Sports Networks – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s when Disney Springs’ Cirque du Soleil will debut its new show – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ima Wealth has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Patten Patten Tn holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,183 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.02% or 70,534 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 36,847 are owned by First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 4,195 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Halsey Associates Ct owns 138,832 shares. Utah Retirement Systems, a Utah-based fund reported 277,377 shares. Bennicas & reported 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Management Ab has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parkwood Lc owns 39,375 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 31,389 shares. 27,469 were reported by Rnc Ltd Liability Company. Johnson holds 0.1% or 8,049 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47B for 16.62 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 18.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.05 per share. RNR’s profit will be $34.63 million for 38.58 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.38% EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $724.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 90,754 shares to 180,754 shares, valued at $24.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 29,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,500 shares, and has risen its stake in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS).

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS), Downgrades Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) In Building Products Pair Trade – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Taylor Morrison Home, Luxfer, RenaissanceRe, Link Motion, Ameresco, and Manning & Napier Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) CEO Kevin O’Donnell on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.