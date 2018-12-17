Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Intercontinentalexchange Gro (ICE) by 61.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 15,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,498 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14 million, down from 24,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Intercontinentalexchange Gro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 1.80M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25

Boston Partners increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 5.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 241,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.75 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $334.42 million, up from 4.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 913,620 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has risen 10.22% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $86.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envision Healthcare Corp by 24,079 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $46.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 63,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold RHI shares while 128 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 106.80 million shares or 3.67% more from 103.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 29,100 shares. 5.03 million were accumulated by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Patten Grp holds 0.02% or 730 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,500 shares. 61,538 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corp. Caxton Ltd Partnership owns 9,642 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Argent Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.89% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Comerica State Bank has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 6,334 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.46% or 236,936 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 25,049 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 2.69 million shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11,393 shares to 22,152 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 23,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ICE shares while 260 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 472.82 million shares or 0.70% less from 476.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Daiwa has 123,587 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Management holds 50,631 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Jackson Square Ptnrs Lc invested in 2.79% or 7.38 million shares. State Street reported 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 170,900 shares. Moreover, Marsico Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.76% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 3,789 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Co invested 1.2% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Andra Ap accumulated 92,300 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Westwood Hldgs Grp has 0.83% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fil holds 2.86M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ICE Endex Announces Results of European Gas Storage Auction for GasTerra – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICE Clear Credit Receives Recognised Clearing House Status from the Monetary Authority of Singapore – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Announces Record Trading in TTF Natural Gas and JKM LNG (Platts) Futures Contracts – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICE Data Services Selected as the New Benchmark Provider for BlackRock iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “ICE Boss tells NYSE President Cunningham: “Go Reinvent This Place” – Fortune” with publication date: December 07, 2018.