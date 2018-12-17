St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 22.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 703,854 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.24M, up from 575,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 459,581 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 64.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22 million, up from 4,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 12.43M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already killing Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House Commerce panel April 11 – committee; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens probe into Facebook privacy practices; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica scandal knocked roughly $50 billion off Facebook’s market value this week; 20/03/2018 – The firm is at the center of a controversy following multiple reports that said it collected private information from Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission; 23/04/2018 – Cambridge academic defends role in Facebook data scandal; 27/03/2018 – The National: Exclusive: Sean Spicer on fake news, Facebook privacy – and his tell-all memoir; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, the second largest online ad provider, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 76 sales for $1.83 billion activity. Shares for $38.63M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Shares for $161,858 were sold by Stretch Colin on Thursday, July 26. $8.52 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, October 10. Cox Christopher K had sold 2,000 shares worth $300,102 on Tuesday, November 6. $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $509,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, October 1.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc, which manages about $292.09 million and $76.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,468 shares to 5,314 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.52 million activity. Shares for $154,500 were bought by Sokalsky Jamie C on Wednesday, August 15. 20,000 shares valued at $1.90M were sold by JENSEN TONY A on Tuesday, July 3. Shares for $39,055 were bought by Veenman Sybil E on Wednesday, September 26.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 10,194 shares to 838,668 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,010 shares, and cut its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).